In Brussels, a quiet last nod for historic Brexit

Brexit cleared its last formal hurdle in Brussels on Thursday, casting Britain’s January 31 exit from the EU in concrete.

But it was an unceremonious moment, and a party in the EU’s capital to say "au revoir" was a rain-drenched washout.

The 27 EU member states that Britain will leave behind at midnight in Brussels on Friday approved the withdrawal agreement reached in October 2019, after more than three years of tortuous negotiations.

Their green light came by "written procedure", shorthand for an e-mail from each member country.

That stood in stark contrast to the emotion and drama that gripped the European Parliament’s vote on the historic agreement on Wednesday, as British Brexit Party legislators cheered and waved small Union Jack flags, while others wept over Britain’s departure from the EU after nearly half a century of membership.

Britain will no longer be an EU member state from Saturday, and it will be considered a third country.

Transition period

However, it will enter a transition period until the end of December that is meant to give citizens and businesses time to adapt. During the transition, Britain will continue to apply EU laws but will no longer be represented in EU institutions.

A concert organised by the City of Brussels to celebrate its friendship with Britain got off to a miserable start on Thursday as rain lashed the majestic Grand Place.

Tourists scurried across the square as music blared before a light show that would project the colours of the Union Jack on buildings. There was a London black cab on display and a traditional British red telephone booth that had to be covered with plastic sheeting because the rain was leaking in.

Nearby, the famous statue of a little boy urinating – the Manneken Pis – had been dressed in a Union Jack waistcoat.

A more raucous party is planned for later at the bar-lined Place Luxembourg, a few steps from the EU parliament.