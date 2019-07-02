Climate change activists target Amazon in France

Paris — Several hundred environmental activists protested outside Amazon’s headquarters in Paris and at two of its regional distribution centres in France on Tuesday as part of stepped-up climate change demonstrations.

The protest drew support from groups including Friends of the Earth and the “Gilets Jaunes”, who have mounted months of demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron.

About 240 people blocked access to Amazon’s main office in Paris, organisers said.

About 70 people blockaded a distribution centre in the southern city of Toulouse and another 80 were gathered at a centre near the city of Lille, with workers forced to go home and operations at both warehouses halted, organisers said.