Dutch to investigate emergency service network outage at KPN

Amsterdam — The Netherlands launched an inquiry on Tuesday into a nationwide network outage at telecoms company KPN that knocked out emergency service numbers for nearly four hours.

Monday’s network problem, which rendered national police, ambulance and fire department emergency numbers unreachable, did not appear to be the result of a security breach, KPN said, without giving any further details.

Justice minister Ferd Grapperhaus told Dutch legislators that during the outage three KPN backup systems had failed, and the government had moved to an “analogue” play-book crafted for situations in which digital services failed. That involved sending police and firefighters onto the street and directing people with health emergencies to seek their own transport to hospitals.

There were no reports of serious mishaps as a result of the outage, which prompted calls for a change in the system.

“I want to investigate thoroughly how the outage at KPN could have started and the consequences for emergency services, and then also look at how the crisis management went,” Grapperhaus said in the Dutch parliament.

In addition to other problems, a new national alert system that posts messages directly to cellphones had failed to work in many cases, and sent multiple messages in others. In one message it accidentally listed a newspaper’s tip-line as an alternate phone number for emergency services.

“If three fail-safes don’t work then something is seriously wrong,” Socialist Party legislator Ronald van Raak said.

“If there is such bungling at KPN then we should make sure that a different provider, a different telecommunications company can take it over, right?”

Grapperhaus agreed he would look at the possibility.

KPN was privatised in the 1990s but is still the country’s largest telecoms group, followed by subsidiaries of Vodafone and T-Mobile.

Two people died during an outage of the Dutch emergency services numbers in 2012 and then justice minister Ivo Opstelten said measures had been taken to prevent a recurrence.