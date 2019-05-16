Dutch spy agency investigating alleged Huawei ‘backdoor’, says newspaper

Amsterdam — Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei has a hidden “backdoor” on the network of a major Dutch telecoms company, making it possible to access customer data, newspaper De Volkskrant said on Thursday, citing unidentified intelligence sources.

The newspaper said Dutch intelligence agency AIVD was looking into whether the situation had enabled spying by the Chinese government.

A Huawei spokesperson told the newspaper it denied the allegations.

“We comply with laws and rules in every country where we operate,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying. Huawei “keeps the door closed to governments or others who want to use our network for activities that would threaten cybersecurity”.

Reuters could not immediately reach Huawei for comment.

An AIVD spokesperson said the agency would not comment on the Volkskrant report.