Race to succeed Theresa May centres on no-deal Brexit battle

The EU has said it will not reopen negotiations on the withdrawal agreement, which has been rejected by parliament three times, while British legislators have also repeatedly voted against the prospect of a no-deal exit.

Highlighting the deep splits within the governing party over the way forward on Brexit, several senior Conservatives, including leadership candidate Rory Stewart, warned on Sunday against pursuing the policy of leaving without a deal.

Finance minister Philip Hammond said parliament would be “vehemently opposed” to a no-deal strategy and a prime minister who ignored parliament “cannot expect to survive very long”.

“I will urge all of my colleagues who are standing in this contest to embrace the concept of compromise … going to parliament with a hardline absolutist view and daring parliament to accept it is quite a dangerous strategy,” he told BBC TV.

Hammond said he cannot support a no-deal strategy but declined to say what he would do if there was a vote of confidence in a government that adopted that policy.

“In 22 years in parliament I have never voted against the Conservatives … and I don’t want to have to start now contemplating such a course of action,” he said.

The opposition Labour Party said it is seeking to work with other parties to try blocking May’s successor from taking Britain out of the EU without a deal.

“There is real threat now of an extremist Brexiteer becoming the leader of the Conservative Party and taking us over the cliff edge of a no deal,” Labour’s finance spokesperson, John McDonnell, told Sky News.

“We have got to move to block a no deal,” McDonnell said.

The deadlock over Brexit is expected to have hit both main parties when the results of the European Parliament elections are declared from 9pm GMT (11pm, SA time) on Sunday, with Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party, which backs a no-deal exit, predicted to come out on top.

Reuters