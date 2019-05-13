Exasperated Europeans face surprise Pompeo visit on Iran

Berlin — As European Union governments scramble to save the Iran nuclear accord from US efforts to scuttle it, the mood in diplomatic circles has blackened. Then suddenly, US secretary of state Michael Pompeo lands in Brussels with little warning.

The top US diplomat parachuted in as 28 European Union foreign ministers gathered to discuss Iran. After a cool initial reception to the unscheduled drop-in, Pompeo began meetings with European counterparts to address Iran’s “threatening actions and statements”.

“I made clear once again that we are worried in view of the developments and the tensions in the region,” German foreign minister Heiko Maas said. “We don’t want a military escalation.”

The hard-line approach adopted by President Donald Trump has left European allies irritated at the lack of strategy and powerless to sway a US administration that’s failed to provide answers on where it all leads, according to diplomats in Berlin, Paris and London.

On their minds is the risk of a return to a nuclear threat in the Middle East, they said on condition of anonymity as talks proceed behind closed doors. The Europeans are in a bind, with limited options to protect the deal. Their attempt to circumvent US sanctions has fallen flat as companies do not want to run foul of the US and risk trade with such a key partner.

Exasperation

Ministers from the UK, France and Germany, the three EU signatories to the Iran accord, were expected to sit down with Pompeo, but plans were ad-hoc given the last-minute nature of the visit. Early reaction was lukewarm at best.

“He’s always welcome obviously, but there are no precise plans for the moment,” European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said earlier in the day. Later she said she would convene with him after the EU meeting was finished.

Behind the shuttle diplomacy lies a sense that more than 15 years of heavy lifting that culminated in the nuclear deal is slipping away, according to senior European diplomats. And even if few expect an open conflict in the near term, the fear is that Trump’s unpredictable approach could have unintended consequences.

What next?

A tit-for-tat could easily ensue from an altercation, such as a hit on US forces by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, two diplomats speculated. The US squeezed Iran further by designating the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation in April.

Saudi Arabia said on Monday two of its oil tankers were attacked while sailing towards the Persian Gulf, while the UAE said a total of four vessels had been targeted by acts of sabotage off the port of Fujairah. The Revolutionary Guard has threatened to disrupt the Straits of Hormuz, a key global oil route.

While it did not directly accuse Iran, the incidents add to a febrile atmosphere in the world’s most important chokepoint for oil shipments as Trump dials up the pressure.

Crude rose as much as 2%.

It is the latest turn between the US and erstwhile European allies grappling with Trump’s hectoring on trade, defence spending and Chinese technology.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government, which has drawn special scrutiny from Trump, has been particularly ruffled by the president’s hardball tactics over a gas pipeline to Russia.

Iran’s warning last week that it had begun to gradually abandon parts of the 2015 nuclear accord capped Trump’s year-long effort to derail the treaty. The so-called EU-3 responded with a pledge to keep the Iran deal on life support, primarily with an investment vehicle aimed at circumventing US sanctions that are crippling the Iranian economy.

The US, meanwhile, has dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group and bomber force to the region, cementing its confrontational stance — and leaving Europeans with few options. And even as they reject a 60-day ultimatum presented by Iran, European leaders are laying blame with the White House.

“First of all, Iran hasn’t left the deal,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday at an EU summit in Sibiu, Romania. “Second of all, if they do, it’ll be the responsibility of the US.”

The brinkmanship has left Europeans baffled.