WATCH: The UK and its muddled departure from the EU
31 January 2019 - 12:13
British MPs voted to reject the principle of a no-deal Brexit but the outcome of that vote now demonstrates that a no deal Brexit is more likely than ever.
Prime Minister Theresa May used to say that “no deal is better than a bad deal”, but what does the latest vote mean for Brexit?
Roger Bootle, economist and chair of Capital Economics, joined Business Day TV to give his perspective on the UK’s imminent divorce from the EU.
