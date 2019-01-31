World / Europe

News Leader

WATCH: The UK and its muddled departure from the EU

31 January 2019 - 12:13 Business Day TV
A pro-Brexit supporter demonstrate in central London, Britain, on December 9 2018. Picture: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ
A pro-Brexit supporter demonstrate in central London, Britain, on December 9 2018. Picture: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ

British MPs voted to reject the principle of a no-deal Brexit but the outcome of that vote now demonstrates that a no deal Brexit is more likely than ever.

Prime Minister Theresa May used to say that “no deal is better than a bad deal”, but what does the latest vote mean for Brexit?

Roger Bootle, economist and chair of Capital Economics, joined Business Day TV to give his perspective on the UK’s imminent divorce from the EU.

Roger Bootle, chair of Capital Economics, talks to Business Day TV about the UK’s imminent divorce from the EU

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

MPs tell Theresa May to get a better Brexit deal, but the EU rejects the offer

UK legislators want a replacement for the controversial Irish border arrangement, but Brussels does not want to reopen the treaty
World
1 day ago

Rewriting Brexit deal not on the agenda, says Merkel

British MPs voted for an amendment, saying they will only support a Brexit deal if a ‘backstop’ clause to keep the Irish border open is removed
World
20 hours ago

Irish backstop is EU’s Brexit red line

Brussels tells British leader Theresa May backup plan tweaks for Irish border must be part of divorce deal
World
2 days ago

EU moots contingency plans to protect those vulnerable to no-deal Brexit

European Commission outlines emergency measures for students and pensioners
World
20 hours ago

EU says ‘no’ after British MPs vote to reopen Brexit deal

European Council president Donald Tusk says the Irish border backstop is part of the withdrawal deal and is not up for negotiation
World
1 day ago

