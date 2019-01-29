British MPs tell banks that no-deal Brexit will not spell disarray

Parliament is scrutinising measures known as statutory instruments (SIs) to give ministers and financial regulators powers to largely bypass parliament to push through changes.

Nicky Morgan, chair of parliament's treasury select committee, told Britain's financial services minister John Glen that while the powers showed that finance would be prepared for all eventualities, full parliament should debate them.

“We can understand why the powers are needed but they are unprecedented. Having the SIs in place is an important message to the world,” Morgan said.

Glen said Britain would be in uncharted territory if there is no deal.

“The predominant message I have is that we need to secure a deal. Equally, it would be imprudent and irresponsible not to have a fully functional regime in a no deal situation,” Glen said.

“In the event of a no-deal Brexit, we won't have vast parts of the financial services sector saying ‘well, we didn't know what was happening,’” Glen added.

Andrew Bailey, CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority, and Sam Woods, deputy governor of the Bank of England, said tweaks from the “massive operation” ran to more than 2,000 pages.

Bailey said the powers would only be used to keep the regulatory system “where it is today” rather than make fundamental changes, and the vast majority of changes would be published.

