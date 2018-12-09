UK investigates after labour rights exposé at medical glove maker

Britain is launching an investigation into medical gloves used by its health service after a Thomson Reuters Foundation exposé found stocks from Malaysia could be tainted by the mistreatment of migrant workers at the world’s biggest glovemaker.

The health ministry said it would investigate standards at Top Glove, which makes rubber gloves sold to Britain's National Health Service (NHS), after the exposé found some migrants were working illegal overtime to pay off debts.

Top Glove last week vowed to do more to tackle excessive overtime after the Thomson Reuters Foundation found some workers clocked more than the amount permitted by law, and to cut ties with agents charging migrant workers huge fees to get them jobs.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation has discovered that at least one Top Glove product is supplied to the NHS via a British firm, raising doubts about Britain’s capacity to ensure its medical supply chain is free of labour abuses and unethical practices.

Labour experts, doctors and diplomats have voiced concerns to both the British and Malaysian governments about Malaysia’s rubber glove industry, which is also facing scrutiny globally from US activists to public procurement officials in Sweden.

“In line with the government’s policy and leadership on modern slavery, we take any allegations of this kind incredibly seriously,” said a spokesperson for Britain’s health department. “We are working with NHS Supply Chain to ensure that these issues are investigated as a matter of urgency.”

NHS Supply Chain is an organisation formed by the government to supply goods to the NHS.

Top Glove, which accounts for more than a quarter of all rubber gloves produced worldwide and exports to 195 countries, employs at least 11,000 migrant workers, from countries including Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and India.

Top Glove was not immediately available to comment on the investigation launched by Britain’s health ministry.

But Top Glove MD Lee Kim Meow said on Thursday that they would want to stop dealing with any suppliers found to be unscrupulous. “It’s our duty to do that, we will never condone it,” he said, defending the conditions in the company’s 40 factories, 35 of which are in Malaysia.

Campaigners said this case showed Britain was struggling to monitor and manage its medical supply chain, despite the country’s claim to be a world leader in tackling modern slavery.

Britain’s landmark 2015 Modern Slavery Act requires large companies to outline the actions they have taken to combat modern slavery in their operations, but the first-of-its kind law does not apply to public procurement or NHS Supply Chain.

“It is glaringly obvious that Britain has taken modern slavery seriously in legislative terms but that is not translating into public procurement,” said Cindy Berman, head of modern slavery strategy at the Ethical Trading Initiative. “Britain is well behind at the European level when it comes to health procurement,” she said.

A production list from one Top Glove factory in Malaysia showed Handsafe gloves were shipped to a UK company — NHS-approved supplier HPC Healthline, now Polyco Healthline after a 2016 merger between Polyco Group and HPC Group.

The list could not be verified by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, but Polyco confirmed one of its Handsafe products, which is sold to hospitals via the NHS Supply Chain’s online catalogue, comes from a Top Glove factory.

“Polyco Healthline does source from factories in Malaysia and owing to past policies and practices it is recognised as a country with risks associated with migrant labour and labour rights issues,” said Nigel Watson of Polyco’s supply chain team.

“We have a detailed process for supplier selection and work closely with those that are approved, supporting them to continually improve their practices and instil a transparent approach to work-life balance and social responsibility.”

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by Polyco, but medical experts have questioned NHS Supply Chain’s oversight and the effectiveness of a labour standards system it introduced in 2012 requiring suppliers to assess conditions in their supply chains.