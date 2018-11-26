Russia plans for new US nuclear missiles in Europe

Moscow — Russia said on Monday it is planning for a US deployment of new nuclear missiles in Europe following Washington’s mooted withdrawal from a landmark Cold War-era arms control treaty despite the US denying it has such intentions.

Russia is keen to dissuade US President Donald Trump from carrying out a threat for Washington to quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which eliminated both countries’ land-based short- and intermediate-range nuclear missiles from Europe.

Both countries accuse each other of violating the 1987 treaty and President Vladimir Putin and Trump are due to discuss the matter at the Group of 20 meeting in Argentina later in November.

Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday that Moscow wants to save the treaty and is open to talks on the issue with Washington.

But Ryabkov, who accused the US of violating the accord with missile deployments in Poland and Romania, said he thinks the chances of a change of heart are slim and Russia’s military planners are prepared for such a scenario.

Nato’s top official said in October he did not believe there will be new deployments of US missiles in Europe and US national security adviser John Bolton said Washington is a long way from making decisions about deploying missiles in Europe.

Ryabkov said Moscow is sceptical about assertions from US and Nato officials that no such new missiles will be deployed.

“We hear [the denials] but nothing more,” said Ryabkov. “Plans have been changed many times before. We don’t want to be disappointed in our [US] colleagues again and therefore we are assuming the worst-case scenario in our military planning.”

Ryabkov said he believes the US will be able to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe “within years”, which he said will fuel a dangerous arms race.

“We can’t ignore the potential deployment of new US missiles on territory from where they will be a threat to Russia and its allies,” the Tass news agency cited him as saying.

“In the event of such a deployment, the Americans would gain significant extra capabilities, allowing them to strike at targets deep inside Russia.”

Putin has previously said that Russia will be forced to target any European country that agrees to host US nuclear missiles.

Ryabkov said it is too early to speak about specific military retaliatory steps, but Moscow’s response will be “effective” and “relatively inexpensive”.

