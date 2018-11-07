Leaked British Brexit memo dismissed, but not actually called fake

London — A memo leaked from within the British government has given a taste of a possible finale to the Brexit drama: Prime Minister Theresa May hails a deal in just more than 10 days, supporters cheer as arranged, and the pact is put to a vote in parliament on November 27.

May’s office dismissed the document, which was published on Tuesday by the BBC, and said the poor spelling and childish language indicated it did not represent government thinking, though a spokesperson did not explicitly deny the document was genuine. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s name was spelled incorrectly.

Less than five months before the UK is due to leave the EU on March 29, a deal is nearly done, but officials have repeatedly cautioned that they are still haggling over the Irish border issue.

According to the communications memo headed “Brexit Communications Grid Summary”, May’s cabinet was to review the deal on November 6, with Brexit secretary Dominic Raab announcing decisive progress on November 8. After a deal was clinched, leaders such as Japan’s prime minister would tweet in support.

“The big picture is that a deal is close,” said Anand Menon, professor of European politics at King’s College. Like others named in the document as figures who should publicly back the deal, Menon said he had not been contacted about giving choreographed support.

“The big unknown is we don’t know how parliament will respond to the deal,” he said.