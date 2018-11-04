Theresa May brushes off report of all-UK customs deal for Brexit

British housing minister James Brokenshire said on Sunday there is still an issue around Northern Ireland in the Brexit talks, referring to a yet-to-be finalised backstop arrangement, which would prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland if no better solution can be found. "That very much remains our focus and attention in getting that deal," he told the BBC.

Asked about the Sunday Times report, a spokesperson at May's office said: "This is all speculation. The prime minister has been clear that we are making good progress on the future relationship and 95% of the withdrawal agreement is now settled and negotiations are ongoing."

The Sunday Times said that May's cabinet would meet on Tuesday to discuss her plan and that she hoped there would be enough progress by Friday for the EU to announce a special summit.

EU diplomats said on Friday they doubt a deal can be completed in time for a tentatively scheduled summit on November 17 and 18, but it could happen a week later.

Cabinet support for any exit agreement is crucial for May, whose ruling Conservative Party is deeply divided over Brexit. Some of May's MPs want to oust her.

May's minority government relies on the support of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to get legislation through parliament. The DUP has vowed to scupper any deal that treats Northern Ireland differently from the rest of the UK.

If she fails to win cabinet and parliamentary support for any deal, Britain faces the prospect of an unstructured Brexit, leaving the EU without any formal arrangements for trade, immigration and many other issues.

More than 70 business figures are calling for a public vote on the final terms of Britain's exit from the EU, warning that the country faces "either a blindfold or a destructive hard Brexit", The Sunday Times also reported.

Reuters