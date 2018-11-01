World / Europe

Russian Soyuz rocket failed due to assembly process component

Two more Soyuz rockets might have the same defect and additional checks are being introduced

01 November 2018 - 13:29 Tom Balmforth
The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on October 11, 2018. Picture: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV
The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on October 11, 2018. Picture: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

Moscow — The abortive launch last month of a manned Soyuz mission to space was caused by a sensor damaged during the rocket’s assembly at the cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Russian investigators said on Thursday.

A Russian cosmonaut and US astronaut were forced to abort their mission on October 11 after a rocket bound for the International Space Station (ISS) failed, sending them plunging back to Earth in an emergency landing.

Presenting findings of an official inquiry into the accident, chief investigator Igor Skorobogatov said two more Soyuz rockets might have the same defect and that additional checks are being introduced into the rocket assembly process.

The mishap occurred as the first and second stages of a Russian booster rocket separated about two minutes after lift-off from Kazakhstan’s Soviet-era cosmodrome of Baikonur.

“The reason for the abnormal separation ... was due to a deformation of the stem of the contact separation sensor,” Skorobogatov told reporters.

“It has been proven, fully confirmed, that this happened specifically because of this sensor, and that could only have happened during the package’s assembly at the Baikonur cosmodrome.”

The accident was the first serious launch problem experienced by a manned Soyuz space mission since 1983, when a crew narrowly escaped before a launchpad explosion.

Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Wednesday it hoped to launch its first manned mission since the accident on December 3. The launch had been planned for mid-December, but senior Roscosmos official Sergei Krikalev said they hoped to bring it forward so that the ISS is not switched to autopilot when the current three-man crew on board leave. 

Reuters

Two Soyuz astronauts land safely after lift-off problem to the ISS

The two were subjected to a greater G-force than usual on descent, but were rescued without injuries in Kazakhstan 
