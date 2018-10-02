Police arrest Germans suspected of stoking far-right violence

Dresden — German police detained six men on Monday suspected of forming a far-right militant organisation that assaulted foreigners in the eastern city of Chemnitz and planned attacks on politicians and civil servants, the GBA federal prosecutor’s office said.

Some 100 policemen backed by special commando units detained the suspects aged 20 to 30, acting on warrants issued by the Federal Court of Justice, the prosecutor said. The men are accused of forming "Revolution Chemnitz", an organisation named after the city where the fatal stabbing of a man blamed on migrants in August prompted the worst far-right violence in Germany in decades.

"Based on the information we have so far, the suspects belong to the hooligan, skinhead and neo-Nazi scene in the area of Chemnitz and considered themselves leading figures in the right-wing extremist scene in Saxony," prosecutors said.

The group had planned to attack senior public servants and politicians, they said. "In the course of further investigations we encountered tangible indications that the organisation pursued terrorist goals."

The group planned to carry out another attack on October 3, the GBA said.

Reuters