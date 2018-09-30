Will Theresa May survive Conservative conference as Brexit clock ticks?

Birmingham — Prime Minister Theresa May gathered her party for its annual conference on Sunday under attack from leading rival Boris Johnson over her strategy for pulling Britain out of the EU.

The Conservative leader arrived in Birmingham only days after the EU rejected her plan for close trade links post-Brexit and demanded a rethink before a summit in the middle of October. Many of her euro-sceptic MPs also oppose the proposal and, led by former foreign minister Johnson, will use the conference to argue for a looser trade agreement instead.

Johnson, long tipped as a successor to May, has published his own Brexit programme and condemned her plan as "deranged" and "preposterous".

May also came under pressure from pro-Europeans in her party, with protesters set to hold a rally in Birmingham for a second Brexit vote — which she has ruled out.

The prime minister said her plan was the only way to protect cross-border trade in goods and avoid physical checks on the Irish border.

"My message to my party is, let’s come together and get the best deal for Britain," she said.

Analysts believe May will have to give further ground to Brussels to secure a withdrawal agreement before Brexit in March 2019.

"I’ve always said it was going to be tough, and it was always going to get toughest towards the end of the negotiations. But we’re continuing to focus on getting a good deal for the UK," she said on Sunday.

Since losing her parliamentary majority in a disastrous snap election in 2017, May has faced internal plotting and rumours of a leadership challenge. Potential successors will address delegates this week, notably Johnson, who quit in July over May’s Brexit plan.

Charismatic and with a populist touch, Johnson is a favourite with the Conservative faithful. On Sunday, he made a direct pitch for the leadership by setting out a slew of domestic policy ideas.

When asked if May should stay on until the next election in 2022, he said: "The prime minister said she is going to serve for as long as her party wants her, and I certainly think she should."

But many believe May’s rivals will wait and see what happens in the EU talks before making a decisive move against her. One Brexiteer MP said the crunch time would come when the House of Commons votes on the final Brexit deal, possibly in November or December.

May only has a slim working majority among the 650 MPs, making her vulnerable to even the smallest rebellion.

AFP