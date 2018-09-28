EU hits pause button before planning for full-blown Brexit collapse

The 27 EU leaders have agreed to meet on the weekend of November 17-18 to sign off on any agreement with Britain, which on March 29 2019 will become the first country to leave the bloc.

"There are areas where we need to act to have something in place on March 30th no matter what," the diplomat said.

Some EU diplomats and officials reacted with irony to dozens of no-deal guidance papers issued recently by London, saying they envisage a lot of co-operation — and trust — between the sides even in the case of talks breaking down.

"That’s a lot of deals assumed on the British side for a no-deal scenario," said another diplomat dealing with Brexit in Brussels. "But it’s probably true that for some areas like air traffic we will have to make sure we go on." While a temporary extension of existing rules could work for air traffic or mutual assurances of citizens’ rights, they would be more problematic in areas such as customs.

EU states differ on how far the bloc should go to mitigate the disruptions in a no-deal scenario. The future customs border is the key point of contention in the negotiations as the sides differ deeply over how to avoid installing border checks between EU state Ireland and Britain’s province of Northern Ireland after Brexit, something they fear could upset the island’s Good Friday peace agreement.

Deep divisions in Britain — among the population, the two main parties and even in Prime Minister Theresa May’s own cabinet — is another risk factor. Bitter political infighting in Britain has spooked the EU that any Brexit deal would be struck down by the British parliament.

Stalemate

Both sides appear to have dug in their heels after a meeting in Salzburg last week between May and the other 27 leaders turned sour, with the EU rejecting her compromise plan that would see continued free trade in goods after Brexit. But every negotiation has its share of political theatre — called by a third senior EU diplomat "the ritual dance" — and each side hopes the other will blink.

The EU and Britain are now negotiating a divorce deal.

Should they agree on that, and the agreement is ratified by both the British and the EU parliaments, Britain would get a status-quo adaptation period until the end of 2020.

That would delay most of the real effects of Brexit kicking in. Most EU diplomats and officials say the transition period would have to be extended as two years is unlikely to be enough time to negotiate co-operation agreements on issues ranging from trade to security and food safety.

Reuters