EU tells Britain it will not renegotiate Brexit divorce bill

13 September 2018 - 14:19 Francesco Guarascio
Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave flags outside the UK Houses of Parliament, in London, September 10 2018. Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY
Brussels — The EU will not reconsider parts of the Brexit agreement with the UK that have already been agreed on, such as the divorce bill London will have to pay, a spokesperson for the bloc’s executive said on Thursday.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May suggested on Wednesday that London could refuse to pay a financial settlement to the bloc if the sides fail to reach a comprehensive agreement on Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

"We will not be revisiting those areas of the withdrawal agreement that are now settled, including the financial settlement," the European Commission spokesperson told a regular news conference.

