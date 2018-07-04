World / Europe

Sweden to reach its 2030 renewable energy target this year

04 July 2018 - 16:27 Jesper Stärn
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Stockholm — Swedish utilities and power generators have already installed so many wind turbines that the Nordic nation is on course to reach its 2030 renewable energy target late this year.

By December, Sweden will have 3,681 wind turbines installed, lobby group Swedish Wind Energy Association estimates. Together with second-half investment decisions, this will be more than enough capacity to meet a target to add 18 terawatt-hours of new, renewable energy output by the end of next decade. Some new plants will be built by Norway, with which Sweden shares a renewable certificates market.

The surge in new installations and investment decisions has become a concern for existing power producers, who rely on subsidies to make their projects financially viable. Forward prices in the renewable certificate market are 70% lower for 2021 than a year earlier because of all the new installations.

"For Sweden to remain interesting for investors ahead of markets with higher revenues but greater political risks, it is important for policy makers to show that they care about past investments," Mattias Wondollek, a spokesman for Swedish Wind Energy Association, said in a statement. "This is done best by introducing a volume-based stop rule."

Such a rule would mean that once the 2030 target is reached, new investors would not be able to get subsidies.

Final investment decisions for as many as 840MW were taken in the second quarter, according to the lobby group estimates and a total of 7,506MW of wind capacity will be installed by December.

Most of the new capacity will be on land. A total of 2,609MW of on-shore wind capacity will be added in 2018 and 2019, according to the latest forecast from the lobby group. This compares with 970MW for the same period in the report a year earlier.

Bloomberg

SA scrapes the bottom in global energy rankings

The World Economic Forum’s Fostering Effective Energy Transition report ranks SA second last of 114 countries — and last for the ...
National
3 months ago

Nigeria to issue green bond next week to raise funds for environmental projects

Moody’s has assigned the bond a GB1 (Excellent) grade, saying Nigeria has set up a comprehensive governance structure to track use of the ...
World
6 months ago

H&M: from rags to renewable energy source in Sweden

The retail chain is burning discarded clothing to power a plant that plans to convert to a fossil fuel-free facility by 2020
Companies
7 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Danish bank’s money laundering scandal has global ...
World / Europe
2.
Sweden to reach its 2030 renewable energy target ...
World / Europe
3.
New Ivory Coast cabinet to be appointed after its ...
World / Africa
4.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards ‘happy’ to help ...
World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.