EU backs tougher copyright rules, but critics warn they will ‘break the internet’

Brussels — Google, Facebook, Microsoft and other tech giants could face more curbs on their market power after a European Parliament committee voted in favour of tougher copyright rules on Wednesday.

The copyright rules, proposed by the European Commission two years ago, are designed to take account of the growing role of online platforms, forcing them to share revenues with publishers and bear liability for copyright infringement on the internet.

The vote by the Legal Affairs Committee is likely to be the Parliament’s official stance as it heads into negotiations with EU countries on a common position, unless dissenting legislators force a vote at the general assembly next month.

While internet luminaries and activists and some legislators have criticised the EU reforms, copyright holders have applauded them.

German legislator Julia Reda, part of the Greens group in the parliament, opposed the EU proposal and said the measures would break the internet.