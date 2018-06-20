World / Europe

Angela Merkel faces fresh battle with hardline rivals, over eurozone budget

20 June 2018 - 11:22 Agency Staff
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron to the German government guesthouse in Meseberg on June 19 2018. Picture: REUTERS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron to the German government guesthouse in Meseberg on June 19 2018. Picture: REUTERS

Berlin — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative allies on Wednesday took aim at her backing for a new eurozone budget, German media reported, opening up another front in their attack against her.

Merkel’s Bavarian allies the Christian Social Union (CSU) gave her an ultimatum on Monday to curb migrant arrivals or risk pitching Germany into a political crisis that could rattle Europe.

The Bavaria-based party has now also taken issue with an agreement between France and Germany to set up a common budget for the eurozone, which will fund investments in poorer member states.

"We were always very sceptical about a eurozone budget. Simply because it’s a form of additional budget," Bavaria’s state premier leader Markus Soeder told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

"Is it separate from German lawmakers? Does it mean that the fundamental stability of the euro will be challenged? All that must be clarified," he said.

Both Sueddeutsche and Bild dailies said the CSU will call a coalition panel to look into it. Germans are deeply opposed to any "transfer union" that sees their taxes flowing to eurozone laggards.

And Merkel herself had initially appeared lukewarm to the idea of a budget for the bloc.

But she has since offered a key concession to French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for such a fund, although she said in a recent interview that the total sum should be "at the lower end of the double-digit billions of euros range" — far less than what Paris had hoped for.

The CSU’s opposition came in a week marked by a deep rift between the Bavarian party and Merkel over her liberal refugee policy that allowed more than a million asylum seekers to enter Germany since 2015.

A defiant Interior Minister Horst Seehofer of the CSU on Monday warned that he would give Merkel a fortnight to find a European deal to curb new arrivals by a June 28-29 EU summit, failing which he vowed to order border police to turn back migrants.

If Seehofer pushes through with his threat, Merkel would be forced to sack him, possibly triggering the end of her coalition in which the Social Democrats make up the third party.

AFP

Angela Merkel faces critical meeting with coalition partners over migrants

Interior minister Horst Seehofer, who leads Merkel’s Bavarian sister party, has set an ultimatum that migrants be turned away from Germany’s border
2 days ago

FT COLUMN: Germany’s political crisis is about the future of Europe

The Christian Social Union’s unilateralism is in conflict with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s support for European integration, writes ...
2 days ago

Chancellor Angela Merkel battles for compromise with allies on migrant policy

The German leader is being pressed by Bavaria’s Christian Social Union party to turn away some refugees, while she wants a broader ‘European ...
5 days ago

