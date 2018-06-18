Angela Merkel faces critical meeting with coalition partners over migrants

Germany’s crisis over migration policy enters a critical phase on Monday with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s political future on the line and the ripples already being felt across Europe.

Merkel is meeting senior members of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) at party headquarters in Berlin and plans to hold a media conference later in the day. At issue is an ultimatum set by interior minister Horst Seehofer, who leads her Bavarian sister party, to order migrants to be turned away from Germany’s border in a direct contradiction of the chancellor.

Seehofer’s party, one of three in Merkel’s coalition, is poised to hand Merkel a two-week deadline to get a European deal facilitating the return of migrants to countries in which they were first registered. The demand is likely to be endorsed at a meeting of the Christian Social Union’s (CSU’s) executive in Munich on Monday, general secretary Markus Blume said on public broadcaster ZDF. Merkel must, meanwhile, decide whether to sack Seehofer for insubordination and risk a rift with the CSU.

The upshot is "the worst crisis of her almost 13 years in office", said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg in London. "If the Bavarian CSU does not agree to any compromise on migration policy, her current government may fall apart shortly." He added, however, that he thought that scenario "unlikely".

The CDU-CSU alliance fell four percentage points to 30%, the lowest level of voter support since September’s federal election, according to a poll by RTL/n-tv taken as the dispute heated up at the end of last week.

"Discord is the worst thing you can present to voters," said Elmar Brok, a Merkel ally who’s a Christian Democratic member of the European Parliament. "I hope that reason returns and that they come to the realisation about their shared interests."

The deadline handed to Merkel by her smaller Bavarian ally shows how emboldened it feels as governments from Hungary to Italy, Austria and the UK adopt hard-line stances on protecting national borders. Even with a sharp decline in the numbers crossing to Europe over the Mediterranean, migration has surged to the top of the political agenda, with the proliferation of unilateral measures fraying the bonds of EU unity.

Migration is "a European challenge that requires a European answer", Merkel said in her weekly podcast released Saturday. "I see it as one of the most decisive issues in holding Europe together."

She insists that unilateral action by Germany would trigger a wider crisis, and will now use the run-up to a June 28-29 summit of EU leaders to try and forge some sort of agreement.

Italy refusal

Italy’s Five Star-League government is already signaling its intention to defy international convention by refusing harbour to refugee vessels, in the process stoking tensions with France, Spain and Malta. Interior minister Matteo Salvini upped the ante at the weekend, saying that Italy would not allow two ships allegedly carrying migrants and asylum seekers from Libya to reach its shores.

The German chancellor will hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Berlin on Monday. Merkel will then discuss migration with French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint cabinet meeting at a government retreat outside Berlin on Tuesday.

Failure to reach a deal that can be presented as a breakthrough at European level could precipitate a full-blown crisis in Germany that might topple Merkel after almost 13 years as chancellor. Her demise would be like to further bolster authoritarian governments in Eastern Europe, undermine the new Spanish government’s humanitarian stance on migration and put at risk Macron’s plans for euro-area reform.

Bavarian election

Still, given the stakes, a weekend of talks between the CSU and Merkel’s larger CDU resulted in a softening of tone on each side. The CSU is defending its majority rule in Bavaria in regional elections in October and is fretting over the risk of haemorrhaging support to the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany. It is not seeking an internal coalition crisis, said Seehofer.

"No one in the CSU has an interest in toppling the chancellor, in dissolving the union of the CDU-CSU or to break up the coalition," Seehofer said in an interview with Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

Merkel’s two-week window would dial back a threat by Seehofer to turn away migrants as soon as Monday. It may only defer the inevitable, however.

"Without a doubt, a CDU-CSU break-up would cause trouble for both parties, so my money is still on a compromise," said Unicredit Chief Economist analyst Erik Nielsen. All the same, he said, "that Merkel’s authority is under threat is clear".

With Charles Penty, Daniele Lepido and Charlotte Ryan

Bloomberg