Richemont bolsters its e-commerce profile with acquisition of Watchfinder

Richemont announced the acquisition of second-hand luxury watch trading site watchfinder.co.uk along with the disposal of French leather goods company Lancel on Monday morning.

The value of both deals was undisclosed.

Watchfinder was founded by Stuart Hennell in 2002 and had grown to employ about 200 people, Richemont said.

"Sixteen years ago, Watchfinder’s founders foresaw the need for an online marketplace for premium pre-owned timepieces," Richemont chairman Johann Rupert said in a media release on Friday.

"Watch enthusiasts themselves, they established Watchfinder to provide excellence in customer experience. We believe there are substantial opportunities to help grow the company further. Today, Watchfinder operates both as an ‘online’ and ‘offline’ business in a complementary, growing, and still relatively unstructured segment of the industry."

Richemont first entered the e-commerce market by acquiring Dufry, and recently completed its €2.7bn acquisition of online fashion retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter.

Rupert described its latest e-commerce acquisition as "another step in Richemont’s strategy".

"It will enable us to better serve the sophisticated needs of a discerning clientele."

Richemont said it sold Lancel to Milan-listed Italian leather goods group Piquadro on June 2.

"The transaction will have no material impact on Richemont’s balance sheet, cash flow or results for the year ending March 31 2019," the statement said.