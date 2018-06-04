Companies

Richemont bolsters its e-commerce profile with acquisition of Watchfinder

04 June 2018
A pedestrian walks past a Cartier store, operated by Richemont, as it stands illuminated at night in Shanghai, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Richemont announced the acquisition of second-hand luxury watch trading site watchfinder.co.uk along with the disposal of French leather goods company Lancel on Monday morning.

The value of both deals was undisclosed.

Watchfinder was founded by Stuart Hennell in 2002 and had grown to employ about 200 people, Richemont said.

"Sixteen years ago, Watchfinder’s founders foresaw the need for an online marketplace for premium pre-owned timepieces," Richemont chairman Johann Rupert said in a media release on Friday.

"Watch enthusiasts themselves, they established Watchfinder to provide excellence in customer experience. We believe there are substantial opportunities to help grow the company further. Today, Watchfinder operates both as an ‘online’ and ‘offline’ business in a complementary, growing, and still relatively unstructured segment of the industry."

Richemont first entered the e-commerce market by acquiring Dufry, and recently completed its €2.7bn acquisition of online fashion retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter.

Rupert described its latest e-commerce acquisition as "another step in Richemont’s strategy".

"It will enable us to better serve the sophisticated needs of a discerning clientele."

Richemont said it sold Lancel to Milan-listed Italian leather goods group Piquadro on June 2.

"The transaction will have no material impact on Richemont’s balance sheet, cash flow or results for the year ending March 31 2019," the statement said.

Richemont edges into the digital age

Johann Rupert wants to address the demands of luxury consumers in a rapidly changing trading environment
Money & Investing
4 days ago

Yoox deal lights up luxury retailer Richemont's e-sales

The Swiss luxury brands group takes over online fashion retailer YNAP to spur digital trade
Companies
14 days ago

Richemont hopes to lure millennials with new Baume watches

Socially conscious, customisable and priced for younger pockets, the new range is the luxury goods group’s latest attempt to appeal to younger ...
Companies
18 days ago

