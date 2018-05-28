Northern Ireland under pressure after landslide abortion vote

Dublin — Pressure is mounting for British-ruled Northern Ireland to liberalise its strict abortion laws after an historic referendum in the neighbouring Republic of Ireland overturned its ban.

A traditionally Catholic country, Ireland voted by a landslide to ditch its strict abortion laws in a referendum that Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said lifted decades of stigma and shame.

Varadkar’s government has promised to approve the drafting of abortion legislation at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday and is aiming to enact the new law before the end of 2018.

More than 66% of voters backed repealing the constitutional ban on terminations, triggering scenes of tearful jubilation in Dublin after an emotional campaign.

British MPs said Northern Ireland, where abortions are only allowed if the physical or mental health of the mother are at severe risk, should now follow suit.

Women who have unsanctioned abortions in Northern Ireland face life imprisonment under 19th-century legislation still in place.

'Hope must be met'

British international development secretary Penny Mordaunt said Ireland’s vote was a "hopeful" day for Northern Ireland.

"That hope must be met," Mordaunt said.

Newspapers reflected on the historic vote, while the government promised to allow abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and between 12 and 24 weeks in exceptional circumstances.

"The power of women", was the headline in The Sunday Independent, while The Sunday Business Post ran with "Generation Yes", saying Ireland had wrestled with its past and voted to redefine its future. The Irish Sun on Sunday pictured two women hugging under the headline "No more lonely journeys", in reference to those who had been forced to travel to England to have an abortion.

Writing in The Sunday Times, Una Mullally said: "The fiction of Ireland as a conservative, dogmatically Catholic country has been shattered. What happened in the referendum vote was seismic, but more seismic still was the realisation that this vote was reflecting change, not just instigating it."

In the Sunday Independent, Jody Corcoran said the vote "maximises to a visceral, guttural roar what must amount to be a demand to end decades of hypocrisy and shame".

The result is another hammer blow for the Catholic Church’s authority in Ireland, coming three years after referendum voters backed legalising same-sex marriage by 62%.

The church’s influence has crumbled in recent years due to a series of child sex-abuse scandals. Diarmuid Martin, the Catholic archbishop of Dublin, said the church could not compromise its position on abortion.

AFP