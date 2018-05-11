ANALYSIS: Bank of England running out of time to create Brexit cushion

‘‘There’s not enough time between now and March 29 2019 to get to a position with the bank rate where they could cut from and generate a meaningful stimulus to deal with an adverse shock," says Daniel Vernazza, an economist at Unicredit in London.

An agreed transition period that lasts until December 2020 could provide more time for the UK to redefine its trading relationship with the EU, potentially smoothing economic shocks and buying time for policy makers to raise rates.

But with negotiations fraught, any agreement may come at the last minute. And it could still fall apart — a point Carney underlined at his press conference on Thursday when he described a deal as "an assumption, as opposed to a guarantee".

In a BBC interview after Thursday’s announcement, Carney was asked about the timing of the next tightening. "It’s likely over the course the next year that interest rates will go up, likely by the end of the year," he said.

Investors trimmed bets on a hike after the Bank of England decision, though they still see a good chance of a move in 2018. For many economists, a 25-basis-point rate increase could happen in August.

"They had a little bit of time on their hands to wait and see if the second-quarter data bounces back," says Victoria Clarke, an economist at Investec in London. "We suspect it probably will so there’s not too much harm done by hanging on until August."

Even those predicting rates will increase this year see a shrinking pool of opportunities. Officials may be less keen to raise rates at their August meeting — when markets are thinner, and when the businesses and households Carney has pledged to prepare could be caught off-guard in the vacation period, says Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG in the UK.

"The next rise may now only take place in November," she says. "That would make a relatively long delay in policy action due to a potential short blip in data."

Bloomberg