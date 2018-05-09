Putin has ‘deep concern’ over Trump’s Iran move, as he meets with Netanyahu

Moscow — On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was seriously concerned by US President Donald Trump’s abandoning the Iran nuclear deal and said talks with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would discuss the "acute" situation.

In comments to his national security council, Putin expressed "deep concern over such a decision and once more stressed the importance of this document", the Kremlin said, referring to the deal.

Putin later held talks with Netanyahu, who has backed Trump’s decision on Iran, Israel’s arch-foe. Netanyahu, before leaving Israel for the visit, said that "the meetings between us are always important and this one is especially so".

The leaders’ initial remarks, published in a transcript by the Kremlin, did not refer to the Iran nuclear deal directly. Putin said the meeting would discuss "problems in the region", saying "the situation unfortunately is very acute ... I want to express a hope that we will manage not just to discuss but also to seek a solution that would lead to a shift in the situation".