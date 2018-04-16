World / Europe

‘Bluetooth’s’ extraordinary treasure trove uncovered

16 April 2018 - 13:48 Agency Staff
Stock Photo. Picture: 123RF
Stock Photo. Picture: 123RF

Berlin — A 13-year-old boy and an amateur archaeologist have unearthed a "significant" treasure trove in Germany which may have belonged to the legendary Danish king Harald "Bluetooth" Gormsson who brought Christianity to Denmark.

Rene Schoen and his student Luca Malaschnitschenko were looking for treasure using metal detectors in January on northern Ruegen island when they chanced on what they initially thought was a worthless piece of aluminium.

But on closer inspection they realised that it was a shimmering piece of silver, German media reported.

A dig covering 400m² that finally started at the weekend by the regional archaeology service has since uncovered a trove believed to be linked to the Danish king who reigned from around 958 to 986.

Braided necklaces, pearls, brooches, a Thor’s hammer, rings and up to 600 chipped coins were found, including more than 100 that date back to Bluetooth’s era.

"This trove is the biggest single discovery of Bluetooth coins in the southern Baltic sea region and is therefore of great significance," lead archaeologist Michael Schirren told national news agency DPA.

The oldest coin found in the trove is a Damascus dirham dating to 714 while the most recent is a penny dating to 983.

The find suggests that the treasure may have been buried in the late 980s — also the period when Bluetooth was known to have fled to Pomerania where he died in 987.

"We have here the rare case of a discovery that appears to corroborate historical sources," said archaeologist Detlef Jantzen. Bluetooth is credited with unifying Denmark. The Viking-born king also turned his back on old Norse religion and introduced Christianity to the Nordic country.

But he was forced to flee to Pomerania after a rebellion led by his son Sven Gabelbart. Bluetooth’s lasting legacy is found today in smartphones and laptops — the wireless Bluetooth technology is named after him, and the symbol is composed of the two Runes spelling out his initials R B.

AFP

Collectors should look beyond aesthetics when investing in art

Much art will not appreciate in value and the contemporary art market exhibits elements of a Ponzi scheme, writes Steven Kettle
Life
6 days ago

China bristles as British auction house puts stolen Ying water vessel on the block

The 3,000-year-old Tiger Ying artefact was taken by a British soldier from the ransacked Imperial Gardens in the 19th century
World
5 days ago

Cape yearlings sale set to attract more overseas buyers

A total of 343 yearlings — representing 53 sires — will come under the hammer at the Cape Thoroughbred Sale
Sport
6 days ago

Rare Qing Dynasty bowl fetches $30m within minutes

The bowl, sold by Sotheby’s in Hong Kong, was made in the Forbidden City, and was unusual in its use of Western motifs and techniques
World
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Millions of eggs recalled after salmonella ...
World / Americas
2.
For the first time in 37 years there will be no ...
World / Africa
3.
‘Bluetooth’s’ extraordinary treasure trove ...
World / Europe
4.
Donald Trump is a ‘serial liar’ who is ‘morally ...
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.