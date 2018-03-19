Triumphant Putin cruises to landslide victory in Russian election

Official turnout figures in different regions of Russia were being inflated by as much as 18 percentage points, opposition leader Alexey Navalny said on Twitter, citing data compiled by his observers at polling stations. Navalny, who was barred from contesting the election, had called for a boycott of the vote in protest.

There has been "widespread fraud" and observers have caught many instances of ballot-rigging on camera, according to Open Russia, an opposition organisation founded by former oil tycoon and Kremlin opponent Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Election officials said violations were limited and did not influence the result.

Poisoning attack

In addition to accusing Putin, the UK expelled the largest number of Russian diplomats from London in 30 years. Russia retaliated by ordering out an equal number of British envoys as well as demanding the closure of the British Council cultural office and the UK consulate in St Petersburg.

The US, Germany and France rallied behind the UK, saying there was "no plausible alternative explanation" to Russian responsibility for the first use of a chemical weapon on European soil since the Second World War. It is unclear so far if they will back new measures to isolate Russia, which denies any involvement. EU foreign ministers will discuss the crisis when they meet on Monday in Brussels.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, Putin gave his most detailed public comments on the case, saying, "It’s complete nonsense to imagine that anyone in Russia could resort to such tricks ahead of the presidential elections and World Cup. It’s unthinkable."

Putin campaign spokesman Andrei Kondrashov credited the tension with the UK for boosting turnout for the president with its tough line. "We need to say thank you to Great Britain because they again misread the Russian mindset," he said, according to Interfax.

Putin’s ability to confront the West had increased after President Donald Trump’s election exposed fault lines between the US and Europe and the UK’s vote to leave the EU, said Roderic Lyne, former British ambassador to Russia. "The West at the moment is rather fragmented because of transatlantic tensions and Brexit," he said.