Russians are ‘being forced to vote’ to save Putin the humiliation of a low turnout

"If anything is not going our way right now, that’s thanks to the world which treats us so negatively, while he is trying to stand up to that," she said.

The biggest headache for Putin’s campaign was the possibility that many voters, including Putin supporters, would not bother to come to the polls because they felt the outcome was a foregone conclusion.

Putin opponents alleged employers with close ties to the state were ordering staff to vote and send back evidence.

Reuters reporters witnessed multiple people in different locations voting in groups and then taking photos of themselves in front of the ballot boxes on their phones. Some arrived at polling stations in private-hire buses.

In polling station 1515 in Zelenodolsk, 800km east of Moscow, five people photographed themselves voting.

Asked by a Reuters reporter why, one of the group, a young woman, said: "What do you mean why? It’s a photographic report for our bosses." At polling station number 216 in Ust-Djeguta, Marina Kostina was supervising two teenage girls photographing voters.

Asked why one woman was photographed, Kostina said: "Her work asked her to report back." A low turnout would diminish Putin’s authority within the governing elite, which is founded in large part on his ability to mobilise the public behind him.

"There is no intrigue. I do not see any point for me in going to the election," said Alexei Khvorostov, a resident of Krasnodar, in southern Russia.

Turnout was at 34.7% by 1235 GMT, official data showed.

Alexei Navalny, the first politician in years to challenge the Kremlin’s grip on power, is barred from the race because of a corruption conviction he says was fabricated by the Kremlin. He called for a boycott of the "undemocratic" election.

Navalny’s headquarters said activists sent out to monitor the vote reported people being bused to polling stations by their employers. "We would call this the ‘shuttle-bus election’," Ivan Zhdanov, a Navalny aide, told a media briefing.

A day of voting across Russia’s 11 time zones began at 2000 GMT on Saturday on Russia’s eastern edge, in the Pacific coast city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Voting will run until polls close at the westernmost point of Russia, the Kaliningrad region on the Baltic Sea, at 1800 GMT on Sunday.

The majority of voters see no viable alternative to Putin: he has total dominance of the political scene.

