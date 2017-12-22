Vladimir Putin woos rich investors with promise of foreign-currency bonds

President Vladimir Putin said Russia was planning to issue foreign-currency bonds in 2018 to help wealthy local investors repatriate capital, a gesture of concession as concerns over Western sanctions grow.

"At our last meeting, you asked for convenient mechanisms to bring capital back into Russian jurisdiction and suggested using Russian foreign-currency bonds," Putin said on Thursday at a Kremlin meeting with top business people, including several under sanctions. "I’ve given the order to set the necessary terms and parameters to issue such bonds for Russian investors so they can circulate next year."

The threat of additional penalties by the US on prominent business people has raised anxiety in Moscow and led some to consider bringing funds now held offshore back to Russia. This week, the US treasury expanded restrictions to include several more prominent Russians.

A provision of new US sanctions law gives President Donald Trump’s executive branch until February to identify "oligarchs" close to Putin, who can be slapped with visa bans and asset freezes as further punishment for the Kremlin’s meddling in US elections.

Finance minister Anton Siluanov said a possible issue would include no special terms and would be offered as part of Russia’s plan to raise $3bn abroad in 2018. That means such a sale won’t lead to an increase in the total borrowing program, Siluanov told Bloomberg. The country’s main business group had proposed the securities in the northern hemisphere autumn.