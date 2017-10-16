Hammond faces more heat over Brexit stance

London — Britain’s finance minister Philip Hammond on Sunday faced mounting questions over his future weeks ahead of a budget announcement, finding himself at the centre of an increasingly fraught debate over Britain’s departure from the EU.

The EU last week declared a "disturbing deadlock" in talks with Prime Minister Theresa May’s government on arrangements to leave the bloc, raising the chances of Britain quitting without a negotiated deal and increasing criticism of the government’s handling of Brexit.

On Sunday, an unnamed source from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said May had to warn Hammond he faced the sack unless he changed his approach to Brexit, the Sunday Telegraph reported. The DUP is a small Northern Irish political party keeping May’s minority government in power.

"We are very concerned about Philip Hammond’s behaviour," the senior parliamentary DUP source said.