World / Europe

Brexit negotiations deadlocked on UK’s exit bill

12 October 2017 - 15:41 Agency Staff
Michel Barnier . Picture: REUTERS
Michel Barnier . Picture: REUTERS

Brussels — Brexit negotiations are deadlocked on the crucial issue of Britain’s exit bill but a breakthrough remains possible in the next two months, the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday.

Wrapping up a fifth round of talks with David Davis, Britain’s Brexit minister, Barnier said there was not enough progress to recommend that negotiations should move from divorce issues to trade. But Davis said he still hoped the 27 other EU leaders could decide to shift to the next phase when they meet for a summit in Brussels next week.

"This week, we have worked in a constructive spirit, we have clarified some points, but we have not taken great steps forward," Barnier said at a joint news conference at EU headquarters.

Barnier reserved his grimmest assessment for the issue of financial commitments, saying that Britain had still not spelled out what Prime Minister Theresa May promised in a key speech in Florence, Italy, last month.

"We are at a deadlock on this question, which is extremely disturbing," Barnier said. "I am not currently able to recommend, to next week’s European Council, open discussions on the future relationship." But he added: "I remain convinced that with political will, decisive breakthroughs are within reach in the coming two months."

AFP

Hammond calls for rapid Brexit deal

Value of a transitional Brexit deal would decline rapidly if talks dragged into next year, says chancellor of the exchequer
World
10 hours ago

European Parliament criticises UK’s divisions over Brexit process

European MEPs say splits in Theresa May’s cabinet are holding up the Brexit negotiations, while Britain says the reported ¤100bn exit cost ...
World
8 days ago

UK reneging on promises, says chief EU negotiator

The EU’s position is that the UK is bound by its past obligations that stretch beyond its departure date
World
1 month ago

Brexit is bad and stupid, says European Commission president’s chief of staff

Negotiations between the EU and UK are becoming increasingly bad-tempered over the terms of Britain’s departure, as time runs out before March ...
World
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Kenya bans protests in cities amid election ...
World / Africa
2.
Brexit negotiations deadlocked on UK’s exit bill
World / Europe
3.
Ceasefire reached for Syrian rebel-held area
World / Middle East
4.
The next DRC election will not happen before 2019
World / Africa

Related Articles

European Parliament criticises UK’s divisions over Brexit process
World / Asia

UK reneging on promises, says chief EU negotiator
World / Europe

Brexit is bad and stupid, says European Commission president’s chief of staff
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.