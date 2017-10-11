UK will release money to help prepare for a ‘no deal’ Brexit

The chancellor started the session by saying that while it was "theoretically conceivable" that talks might break down so badly that planes were unable to take off because of a lack of agreement on air traffic control, that wasn’t a scenario anyone "seriously believes". He was explaining that a "no deal" scenario could still involve agreements in some areas.

However, he went on to say the government needed to prepare for "the possibility of a bad-tempered breakdown in negotiations where we have non-cooperation and the worst-case scenario, even a situation where people are not necessarily acting in their own economic interests." It was possible, he said, that this could mean data was unable to legally move between the UK and the EU.

The UK is due to leave the EU in March 2019, with or without a deal. Talks are making scant progress and the EU side has still to decide whether to allow negotiations to include the two-year transition period that the UK wants to put in place after the split.

Bloomberg