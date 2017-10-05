Theresa May battles cough and comedian

The document had been "signed" by the comedian using the name of her ambitious foreign secretary, Boris Johnson.

Then May began a coughing fit and was repeatedly forced to take drinks of water, even coughing into her glass, and was offered a lozenge by her finance minister, Philip Hammond.

While she was speaking, several letters fell off the slogans behind her on the stage. Some Twitter users seized on images of the missing letters to poke fun at the Conservatives. One said their glue was even failing to hold the party together.

The 61-year-old May won standing ovations for pressing on with the address, in which she took a more personal tone — saying she did not mind being called the Ice Maiden and describing her "great sadness" at not having children. Her speech sought to offer party activists a renewal of Conservative values while making new promises to a younger generation and those "just about managing".

She told the cheering crowd: "This is a Conservatism I believe in, a Conservatism of fairness and justice and opportunity for all, a Conservatism that keeps the British dream alive for a new generation."

"That’s what I’m in this for," she said, in a phrase she repeated at least eight times. "That’s what we must all be in this for."

Brexit minister David Davis said it had been "a very good speech, it hit all the issues people care about".

Other cabinet ministers also applauded May.

Many in the audience said her coughing fit and the sudden appearance by the comedian had helped to win them over.

"If all that stuff hadn’t happened, it would have just been another kind of wooden presentation," said Pippa Smith, a party member from London.

"It was a good speech, but I think it did her a favour."

Opponents were less kind.

Nigel Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party, said May was so useless that if she remained as leader, then Labour’s Corbyn would soon be in power.

Labour MP Seema Malhotra said: "It just couldn’t get worse than this. What a disaster. It’s a shambles, not a government."

Some activists fear a divisive leadership contest would pave the way for an election that Labour could win.

The conference in Manchester was a sombre affair, light on policy and heavy on self-doubt. Despite coming second in the June election, the Labour Party’s annual meeting a week earlier was celebratory.

After Labour’s assault on elements of capitalism, May sought to make the case for free markets and fiscal prudence.

"The free market — and the values of freedom, equality, rights, responsibilities and the rule of law that lie at its heart — remains the greatest agent of collective human progress ever created," she told members.

"Because there has rarely been a time when the choice of futures for Britain is so stark. The difference between the parties is so clear."

She offered £2bn to build cheaper houses, proposing a cap on what she called "rip-off" energy prices and to ease the burden of student debt. But most party members said that rather than policy, they wanted to see a return of May’s confidence.

Corbyn said May had simply taken a few Labour policies and watered them down.

