Russian air strike kills top IS commanders in Syria, officials confirm

Moscow — Russia has claimed to have killed several top commanders of Islamic State (IS) in an airstrike in Syria, including the so-called Emir of Deir Ezzor and the "minister of war".

"As a result of a precision airstrike of the Russian air forces in the vicinity of Deir Ezzor city, a command post, communication centre and some 40 IS fighters have been killed," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

"According to confirmed data, among the killed fighters are four influential field commanders including Deir Ezzor emir Abu Mohammed al-Shimali," the ministry said.