World / Europe

Russian air strike kills top IS commanders in Syria, officials confirm

08 September 2017 - 10:45 Agency Staff
DESTROYED: Syrian troops walk in the streets of the residential neighbourhoods in the modern town adjacent to the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Picture: AFP
DESTROYED: Syrian troops walk in the streets of the residential neighbourhoods in the modern town adjacent to the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Picture: AFP

Moscow — Russia has claimed to have killed several top commanders of Islamic State (IS) in an airstrike in Syria, including the so-called Emir of Deir Ezzor and the "minister of war".

"As a result of a precision airstrike of the Russian air forces in the vicinity of Deir Ezzor city, a command post, communication centre and some 40 IS fighters have been killed," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

"According to confirmed data, among the killed fighters are four influential field commanders including Deir Ezzor emir Abu Mohammed al-Shimali," the ministry said.

Gulmurod Khalimov, a native of Tajikistan who is known as the IS group’s minister of war, suffered a "fatal injury", the ministry added.

Khalimov headed the Tajik interior ministry’s special forces unit before joining IS in 2015.

Backed by Russia, Syrian troops on Tuesday broke through a years-long siege imposed by IS militants on tens of thousands of civilians in Deir Ezzor.

AFP

Syrian anger as Israel hits strategic site

Site, near the Syrian town of Masyaf, reportedly used by forces from Iran and Hezbollah
World
5 hours ago

UN says Syrian government conclusively behind sarin gas attack ‘war crime’

A UN commission lays the blame firmly on Syria, saying a government warplane dropped the gas on April 4, killing at least 83 people
World
1 day ago

Syria and Iran are at war both on the football field and off

Syria will be guaranteed at least a play-off place for the 2018 soccer world cup finals if they beat Iran in Tehran on Tuesday
Sport
2 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Russian air strike kills top IS commanders in ...
World / Europe
2.
South Koreans are fairly sure the North will not ...
World / Asia
3.
Tsunami and early fatalities confirmed after ...
World / Americas
4.
Deadly Irma guns for the US after pounding the ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Syrian anger as Israel hits strategic site
World / Middle East

China relents, calls for more UN action against North Korea
World / Asia

Bitcoin: from illicit money to speculative bubble
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.