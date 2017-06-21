Government will review nuclear plans, Mmamoloko Kubayi says in Moscow

Moscow — The South African government would review its nuclear plans as part of its response to the recession, Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday.

Kubayi, in Moscow for the AtomExpo nuclear conference and leading a delegation from SA, also said that she viewed nuclear energy as part of a diverse energy mix, including renewable resources and coal.

However, it was too early to say when a procurement process could restart for SA’s nuclear project, she told a news conference.