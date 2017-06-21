Renewables must line up for energy race and show competitive spirit

The effect of the subsidy approach is evidenced by the increase in the average German household expenditure on electricity, which went up by 50% from a base of €1,050 in 2007 to 2016.

Germany spent about €25bn on renewables in 2016, of which more than 90% was paid for by a surcharge on electricity bills. In addition, the effect on the traditional utilities is profound: the plummeting share prices of Germany’s large energy companies are the end-result.

On the positive side, Germany’s grid system can handle the intermittency issue at significant renewable market share (32%). Herdan has stated that "our grids are more stable than ever". Whether this will still be valid at much higher levels of renewables remains to be seen, but German engineering is well-known for its impeccable standards.

Also of considerable importance in the fourth industrial revolution environment and the "digital" reduction of jobs is the increase in employment by using renewables. Job levels quoted for renewables are at 330,000 in Germany. Large enough.

Of further significance with the German experience and cost of electricity at 97c/kWh is the gap between the low auction bids reported elsewhere. For example, Chile (40c/kWh) and the United Arab Emirates (30c/kWh).

The CSIR is quoting current figures of 62c/kWh for wind and solar. In October 2016, Eskom former acting CE Matshela Koko said the cost of renewables to Eskom for the first six months of the 2016-17 financial year was 218c/kWh, while the comparative Eskom average selling price was 89c/kWh.

Implicit in this is that renewables are too costly to be considered as the way forward when compared to nuclear.

Also implicit in Koko’s figures is a lack of proposed reduction in bid costs going forward. A CSIR working document released in January indicates the actual tariff price at various bid windows: R3.55 for bid window one, R2.18 for bid window two, R1.17 for bid window three and R0.62 for bid window four.

This would suggest the initial high cost of renewables (on long-term contracts) can be regarded as an entrance ticket. Scale of operation is always important in introducing new technologies from niche to mainstream in addition to the cost reduction as a function of cumulative production — classic Boston Consulting Theory of the 1970s.

By comparison, reported figures from the October 2016 CSIR Windaba in Cape Town for new base-load coal and nuclear are at R1.51 and R1.17/kWh (although a recent public relations pitch for the nuclear lobby suggests a level of 80c/kWh for new nuclear and an operating cost for Koeberg of less than 40c/kWh).