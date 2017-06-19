Theresa May in damage control as fury over fire spirals

London — Britain will act on any recommendations from a probe into a fire that ripped through an apartment block and killed at least 58 people, ministers have said, responding to a tragedy their critics said showed something had gone "badly wrong" in the country.

Prime Minister Theresa May, under pressure for keeping a distance from angry residents on a visit to the charred remains of the 24-storey London block last week, said on Saturday the response to the disaster was "not good enough".

Her government is trying to make up ground in reacting to a fire that trapped people in their beds in the early hours of Wednesday, with many unable to escape as the flames raced up the building, cutting off exit routes and forcing some people to jump.

Both May and her ministers have said they will do all they can to help those left homeless after the blaze and make sure other high-rise buildings, usually home to poorer people, are checked and safe.