Emmanuel Macron expands control of French politics

Paris — President Emmanuel Macron expanded his control of French politics as voters put his party on track to a sweeping majority in the national assembly in the first round of legislative elections, ousting establishment stalwarts in the process.

The new president’s year-old party, Republique en Marche (Republic on the Move, REM), won 32.3% of the vote alongside its centrist ally MoDem, more than 13 percentage points ahead of the Republicans’ group, according to the interior ministry’s final vote count. The first round was marked by record-low turnout with less than half the registered voters casting a ballot. In an alliance with the centrist MoDem party, Macron’s group will have between 415 and 455 seats out of 577 in the lower house of parliament, according to projections by Ipsos.

The results — which need to be confirmed in a final round of voting next Sunday — would give Macron the biggest majority in the assembly since 1993. That offers the 39-year-old president the power to push through his recipe for fixing France over the next five years — and no one else to blame if his plan fails.

"French voters chose renewal," government spokesperson Christophe Castaner said on France 2 television on Monday morning. "They are coherent. They elected a president and they voted to give him a majority." He said turnout below 49% represented a "defeat".

Sunday’s result marks the end of an era of dominance for France’s mainstream parties. Almost all of the Socialist Party’s parliamentary heavyweights were eliminated, including First Secretary Jean-Christophe Cambadelis who had been a member of the assembly for 19 years.