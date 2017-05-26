UK election rhetoric ramps up with May blamed for Manchester

London — On Friday, Jeremy Corbyn will say the war on terror isn’t working, laying some of the blame for domestic terrorism on UK foreign policy in a speech marking the resumption of election campaigning four days after a suicide bomber killed 22 people in Manchester.

The opposition Labour Party leader will seek to capitalise on a poll showing the Conservative lead slipping to five percentage points — its narrowest since Theresa May became prime minister last July.

Less than two weeks before the June 8 general election, he’ll end the truce that followed the bombing, with an attack on austerity policies pursued by May’s Conservatives, saying they weakened the emergency services. He’ll also promise to overhaul Britain’s foreign policy so that it "fights rather than fuels terrorism".

"We must be brave enough to admit the ‘war on terror’ is simply not working," Corbyn, a longtime peace activist who opposed British involvement in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, will say, according to excerpts e-mailed by his office. "We need a smarter way to reduce the threat from countries that nurture terrorists and generate terrorism."

Tory lead narrows

By making a speech on national security, Corbyn is trying to address one of his electoral weak-points. An ICM poll this month showed 44% of voters trust May the most to "protect people from threats at home and abroad" compared with just 14% trusting the Labour leader. His remarks, however, also appear to blame government policy for an increased terrorism risk.

"Many experts, including professionals in our intelligence and security services, have pointed to the connections between wars our government has supported or fought in other countries and terrorism here at home," he’ll say. "An informed understanding of the causes of terrorism is an essential part of an effective response that will protect the security of our people, that fights rather than fuels terrorism."

A YouGov poll for the Times late on Thursday put the Conservatives at 43% with Labour at 38% — a dramatic narrowing of the gap that even this month has been as high as 24 points in some polls. If the swing to Labour were uniform across the country, May would lose seats in the House of Commons, with the Tory majority falling to two from 17, the Times said.

Election campaign

On Sunday, in a Sky News interview, Corbyn declined five times to condemn the Irish Republican Army, choosing instead to condemn bombing by both sides in the conflict in Northern Ireland. The following day, before the terrorist attack, Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire put out a press release dredging up supportive remarks made about Irish republicanism by Corbyn, his finance spokesman, John McDonnell, and Labour’s home affairs spokeswoman, Diane Abbott.

On the same day, May described the opposition as "a Labour Party that first established our independent nuclear deterrent to keep our country safe, now led by a man who wants to get rid of it and even talks about abolishing our army."

Corbyn will try to turn the tables on May, promising to strengthen the police and hospitals and saying "austerity has to stop at the accident and emergency ward and at the police station door".

"No government can prevent every terrorist attack: if an individual is determined enough and callous enough, sometimes they will get through," Corbyn is due to say. "But the responsibility of government is to minimise that chance — to ensure the police have the resources they need, that our foreign policy reduces rather than increases the threat to this country, and that at home we never surrender the freedoms we have won and that terrorists are so determined to take away."

May served as home secretary, with responsibility for the police force, for six years before becoming prime minister last year. Under her watch, the number of police officers in England and Wales declined by about 15% to 122,850 as of September.

"There will be more police on the streets under a Labour government," Corbyn will say. "And if the security services need more resources to keep track of those who wish to murder and maim, then they should get them."

Home secretary Amber Rudd, late on Thursday, said tackling terrorism "isn’t about those pure numbers on the street. We must not imply that this terrorist activity wouldn’t have taken place if there had been more policing", speaking on the BBC’s Question Time’ programme.

The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats will also re-start their national campaigns on Friday, while the UK Independence Party did so on Thursday, saying May should share part of the blame for the Manchester bombing deaths.

Bloomberg