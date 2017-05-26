G7 under clouds of Brexit, bombings and belligerent North Korea

Taormina — Group of Seven (G7) talks got under way in Sicily on Friday with several clouds hanging over proceedings: the Manchester terrorist attack, looming Brexit talks between the UK and the EU; North Korea’s growing belligerence; questions about US President Donald Trump’s position on Russia; and his comments about US ally Germany’s trade policies.

Russia

EU president Donald Tusk called on G7 leaders on Friday to maintain sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, but the White House said it did not yet "have a position" on the issue. The EU and US under Barack Obama imposed sanctions on Moscow over its 2014 annexation of Crimea and fighting in eastern Ukraine between government forces and pro-Russia rebels.

It is, as yet, unclear whether Trump, who is under fire domestically over allegations that Russia meddled to aid his election campaign last year, will maintain these sanctions.

"Since our last G7 summit in Japan, we haven’t seen anything that would justify a change in our sanctions policy towards Russia," Tusk, who co-ordinates policy for the EU’s 28 leaders, told reporters in Sicily. "I will appeal to the other G7 leaders to reconfirm this policy," he said, before the latest summit of seven leading industrialised nations kicked off in the town of Taormina, with Trump one of four leaders new to the G7 party.

Tusk already met with Trump on Thursday in Brussels, and said that while the two sides did not have a "common position about Russia", they appeared to be on the same page where the Ukrainian conflict was concerned.

North Korea

Trump said that North Korea was a "big problem", but assured Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that issues surrounding the secretive Asian state would be resolved. "It is very much on our minds … It’s a big problem, it’s a world problem and it will be solved. At some point it will be solved. You can bet on that," Trump said sitting alongside Abe in a bilateral meeting ahead of the summit.

Brexit

UK Prime Minister Theresa May stuck to her demands for talks on leaving the EU, telling French President Emmanuel Macron she wanted to discuss future arrangements with the bloc at the same time as setting the departure terms.

At her first meeting with Macron since he became president, May reiterated her desire for "early clarity on the position of EU citizens in the UK and vice versa" in the Brexit talks, a spokesperson said. "She also made it clear that Britain and the 27 EU member states should be discussing our future relationship with the EU at the same time as discussing the terms of our withdrawal."

Manchester bombing

A British government source said May would meet President Donald Trump at the G7 meeting, a day after she raised the intelligence leaks in the US of information relating to the investigation of Monday night’s suicide bombing in Manchester.

Macron, meanwhile, offered to help May marshall support in the fight against terrorism.

May, in Italy for her first G7 meeting since becoming prime minister last year, was set to urge the world’s major industrialised nations to encourage technology firms to stop militants moving "from the battlefield to the internet".

