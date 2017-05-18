May promises UK voters a clean break from the EU

Halifax/London — UK Prime Minister Theresa May reinforced her hard line approach to Brexit, promising British voters she would deliver a clean break from the EU and warning again that no deal with the bloc was better than a bad one.

In publishing her Conservative party’s manifesto on Thursday, May locked a future Tory government into her plans for a hard Brexit: remove Britain from the single market and customs union, and "reduce and control" EU migration. She also rejected the continent’s proposed negotiating schedule and pledged to stop "making vast annual contributions" to Brussels.

May set out her Brexit goals in black and white, a critically important move given that talks with the EU could begin as soon as the day after the June 8 election. Assuming opinion polls are correct and the Tories are re-elected, the document will form the blueprint that guides the government through Brexit in 2019 and up to 2022.

"The negotiations will undoubtedly be tough, and there will be give and take on both sides, but we continue to believe that no deal is better than a bad deal for the UK," said the manifesto, which was released in the northern England town of Halifax.

‘Fair settlement’

The document committed a Conservative government to maintaining as frictionless a border as possible between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, to the south; striking new trade deals with countries outside the EU; and protecting British rule of Gibraltar. On the controversial matter of the Brexit bill, it said a re-elected May would "determine a fair settlement of the UK’s rights and obligations".

The Conservative party also repeated that May wants to discuss the "terms of divorce" of the Brexit bill, in tandem with a future trade agreement, to wrap up the talks by the March 2019 deadline. EU officials, by contrast, say they won’t debate commerce until differences over the bill, the Irish border and citizens’ rights are resolved. "We want fair, orderly negotiations, minimising disruption and giving as much certainty as possible — so both sides benefit," the manifesto said.

Quell rebels

All Conservative lawmakers — whether they voted to leave the EU or remain in last year’s referendum — will be bound by policies contained in the manifesto. This will make it harder for Tories to rebel against key parts of May’s strategy in the House of Commons, either when the final deal is presented or during the passage of other legislation related to the split.

Tradition also dictates that members of the unelected upper chamber of parliament, the House of Lords, fall in line behind the policies an elected government is expected to deliver. This all limits the chances of a cross-party, anti-Brexit coalition forming, in which some pro-EU Conservatives join Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party lawmakers to oppose the prime minister.

By focusing on winning back sovereignty from the EU, the manifesto undermines speculation in some quarters that May will soften her ambitions for Brexit if returned to power. A bigger parliamentary majority than the 17 seats she previously oversaw might also leave her with more room to make the concessions needed to win a transition after the break-up.

On the attack

May’s firm and specific language fits the pattern of an election campaign she started by saying a bigger majority would strengthen her hand in meetings with the EU. She warned earlier this month that Europeans had made "threats" against the UK, and accused some officials in Brussels of trying to interfere in the election campaign. Her ministers have also warned of arguments and rows with the EU in the months ahead.

By talking up the clash with the EU, Tories are hoping to dispel any complacency among their voters. May’s party is as many as 20 points ahead of its nearest rival, Labour, in opinion polls.

The risk, though, is that her counterparts in the other 27 members of the EU remember the rhetoric of the campaign trail and hold it against her. EU governments have used the election season to harden their own red lines on Brexit suggesting early fireworks when the two sides finally engage. On Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Britain will be made to pay a price if it limits immigration from the region after 2019.

