French cinemas want to block Netflix movies from Cannes festival, CEO says

But Hastings — whose Silicon Valley-based operation now has 100-million subscribers — placed the blame squarely at the door of French cinemas.

He said: "See Okja (a new a sci-fi thriller) on Netflix June 20. Amazing film that theatre chains want to block us from entering into Cannes film festival competition." Okja, starring Tilda Swinton, will nevertheless compete alongside another Netflix-based movie, The Meyerowitz Stories — starring Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller — for the Palme at the festival, which starts next week.

The crux of the Cannes row turns on French law, which restricts online streaming until three years after a movie is put on general release. The battle prompted French directors and producers to appeal to their government to change rules, on Thursday.

"More than ever our rules look out of date," said director Claude Lelouch, who heads the ARP film-makers’ lobby group.

Under the present rules, films can bought, rented or watched on video-on-demand four months after they go on general release.

But subscription streaming platforms have to wait 36 months to show them. The row comes as Netflix is locked in a bitter conflict with big US cinema chains.

Top Hollywood directors including director Sofia Coppola — whose new film The Beguiled is also competing at Cannes — have also urged their fans to watch their films first on the big screen rather than stream them on tablets and phones.