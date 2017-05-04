MTN, with Investec, starts new online TV service to replace VU

MTN’s former video-on-demand provider is starting a new South African online TV service with lender Investec, just a day after its partnership with Africa’s biggest wireless operator was cancelled.

Closely held Discover Digital will provide a mix of on-demand subscription content and pay-per-view entertainment, as well as sports coverage and news services including Bloomberg TV, Discover Digital MD Stephen Watson said in an e-mailed response to questions. The product, called Digital Entertainment on Demand, effectively takes the place in the market of VU, which was scrapped by MTN on Wednesday.

Discover Digital "has been operating in the video-on-demand space for more than three years", Watson said. "There are options for Investec to become an equity partner in the business."