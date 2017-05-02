Greece reaches preliminary deal with creditors

Athens — Greece has reached a preliminary deal with its creditors that should pave the way for long-awaited debt relief talks, the Greek finance minister said on Tuesday.

"The negotiations are concluded," Euclid Tsakalotos told reporters, according to state agency ANA.

After overnight talks, Tsakalotos said a "preliminary technical agreement" had been achieved ahead of a May 22 meeting of eurozone finance ministers, which was required to approve the deal.

Tsakalotos added he was certain that the agreement would enable Greece to secure debt relief measures from its creditors, which he has said is vital to spearhead recovery in the country’s struggling economy.

"There is no excuse of lack of agreement" in the talks, he said.

A compromise is required to unblock a tranche of loans Greece needs for debt repayments of €7bn in July.

Under pressure from its creditors — the EU, European Central Bank (ECB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) — the government agreed to adopt another €3.6bn in cuts in 2019 and 2020. Athens conceded fresh pension and tax break cuts in return for permission to spend an equivalent sum on poverty relief measures.

A government source on Tuesday said pensions were to be cut by 9% on average, ANA said.

The measures are to be approved by parliament by mid-May.

However, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has said he will not apply these cuts without a clear pledge later in May on debt-easing measures for Greece.

The nation’s debt in 2016 stood at nearly €315bn, or 179% of output, up from 177.4% in 2015.

"Debt relief will be needed to find a solution," Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said last week.

Athens also hopes to be finally allowed access to the ECB’s asset purchase programme, known as quantitative easing (QE) to help its return to bond markets.

According to reports, Greece also agreed to slash tax breaks by €3,000 from 2020 and sell up to 40% of state electricity provider PPC’s coal mines.

More than 10,000 people demonstrated against the cuts on Monday, and a general strike is to be held on May 17.

Greece and its creditors agreed a third, €86bn bail-out deal in July 2015.

But the IMF has so far refused to take part after two previous programmes on the grounds that the targets were unrealistic and Athens’s debt mountain unsustainable.

Additional debt relief for Greece has proved a contentious point for many of its European creditors including Germany, where additional concessions are unpopular with a general election looming in September.

In an interview Sunday, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said a May 22 deal was feasible "if the [Greek] government respects all the agreements".

"Greece has made progress, the last figures are positive. But the government has not yet fulfilled all the agreements," he said.

