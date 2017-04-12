Truth and the great Libor fix

But in new evidence reported on Monday by the BBC, a banker at Barclays is heard on tape in October 2008 telling a colleague that the bank was under pressure from the UK’s central bank and the Labour government to feed lower numbers into the Libor tabulations.

"You’re absolutely going to hate this … but we’ve had some very serious pressure from the UK government and the Bank of England about pushing our Libors lower," a manager tells an employee responsible for submitting Libor readings to the BBA.

The regulator’s motive was to make the financial system appear less risky during the panic by suggesting banks could still borrow from each other cheaply. They also wanted to foster the impression that the government’s crisis controls were working. This tape adds context to the 2012 disclosure that in late October 2008, the central bank official at the time, Paul Tucker, suggested to Barclays CEO at the times Bob Diamond, that "it did not always need to be the case" that Barclays reported a rate at the upper end of its range.

From the new tape, it’s clear that this statement came to be interpreted within Barclays as an instruction from the central bank. And a 2012 Parliamentary report on this mess shows that a Barclays employee on the receiving end of these instructions was sufficiently uneasy that he contacted the bank’s compliance department before acting on this apparent regulatory directive.

That Parliamentary report concluded that the Tucker-Diamond phone call set off "an extraordinary, but conceivably plausible, series of misunderstandings and miscommunications." Well duh. Tucker and Diamond both denied five years ago that Tucker’s statement was intended, or taken, as a mandate to lowball Libor.

But what did regulators think would happen when such a message was conveyed to a bank from its regulator, and with a hint that officials who already had nationalised two other British banks in the crisis were on board? Libor readings in those days were little more than guesses since the interbank lending market had frozen up.

The lingering mystery remains where the crime is. Prosecutors in the UK and the US have enjoyed mixed success prosecuting alleged Libor cheats. The last two British prosecutions from this episode ended in acquittals this month, although others have been convicted for activities outside the depth of the 2008 crisis. Those bankers might not be saints, but it’s hard to tell how they could have directly manipulated a rate that’s an average of different bank inputs.

The biggest winners in all of this have been the governments in Washington and London that have collected more than $9bn in fines from banks desperate to put this circus behind them. Those governments know all about rigging interest rates, as their central banks have spent decades distorting monetary signals around the globe. No wonder Barclays employees thought it was so believable that the Bank of England would try rig Libor too.

The Wall Street Journal