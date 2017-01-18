BUSINESS DAY TV: Is Theresa May’s EU optimism reasonable?

Paul Hollingsworth is UK economist at Capital Economics.

BUSINESS DAY TV: The pound was set for its best day since 2008 today [Tuesday] after the British prime minister said the UK’s final exit deal from the European Union would be put to parliament for a vote. She also put an end to speculation that London might to try seek a soft Brexit.

So how is this likely to play out and will the UK get the concessions it wants from the EU? Joining us on the line with his view is Paul Hollingsworth, UK economist at Capital Economics.

Paul … Prime Minister Theresa May, some are saying is ostensibly optimistic but they are not sure if investors are willing to buy into her optimism about how this new relationship with the EU is going to work. What’s your take on what has emerged?

PAUL HOLLINGSWORTH: Yes, clearly the markets have reacted reasonably positively to the plan today. We’ve seen the pound recover a little bit from its previous losses over the past few days. The markets are generally quite pleased that now we have a little bit more clarity over what the future relationship might look like. Now of course a lot of what was said in the speech today was mainly confirming what had already been expected for some time now, basically that the UK would be leaving the single market.

But clearly Theresa May was trying to strike the tone of the UK being quite global, quite outward facing, and trying to strike still quite a close relationship with the EU. So although there’s been a lot of talk about a hard Brexit, I don’t think we’re going to be going towards the kind of ultra-hard and relying on WTO [World Trade Organisation] rules only and tariffs and stuff, we still want to have quite a close relationship with the European Union.

BDTV: Do you think May is being realistic with her expectations? Because while she does want to have free trade, not the single market but free trade access to Europe, she does want to control immigration into the UK. So there doesn’t seem to be too much of a quid pro quo here.

PH: Clearly she has accepted now that we need to leave the single market so you can’t be in the single market as a full participant. And that means not just no tariffs but also nontariff barriers as well and things like customs structure. If you’re inside a single market then there’s completely free trade. Now of course if we’re outside of the single market, yes we can have some control over immigration, yes we’ll be able to end the jurisdiction at the European Court of Justice as well and we may be able to strike a free-trade deal. But of course businesses will still face nontariff barriers, that’s to say that there will be customs checks, there will be additional paperwork and things like that, so … even if we do have a free-trade agreement it won’t be as open as is currently the case. That is the sort of price they are willing to pay in order to try and boost trade with non-EU countries such as the US, China or India going forward. Being outside of the single market, being outside of the customs union will allow us more freedom to try and grow trade with other economies.

Now perhaps it is reasonably optimistic to try and get all of these deals done in two years, but the concession is there will need to be some transitional agreements, and that they do realise that it’s going to be quite a lengthy process in order to transition to the future relationship.