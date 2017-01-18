BUSINESS DAY TV: Is Theresa May’s EU optimism reasonable?

Paul Hollingsworth is UK economist at Capital Economics.
BUSINESS DAY TV: The pound was set for its best day since 2008 today [Tuesday] after the British prime minister said the UK’s final exit deal from the European Union would be put to parliament for a vote. She also put an end to speculation that London might to try seek a soft Brexit.
So how is this likely to play out and will the UK get the concessions it wants from the EU? Joining us on the line with his view is Paul Hollingsworth, UK economist at Capital Economics.
Paul … Prime Minister Theresa May, some are saying is ostensibly optimistic but they are not sure if investors are willing to buy into her optimism about how this new relationship with the EU is going to work. What’s your take on what has emerged?
PAUL HOLLINGSWORTH: Yes, clearly the markets have reacted reasonably positively to the plan today. We’ve seen the pound recover a little bit from its previous losses over the past few days. The markets are generally quite pleased that now we have a little bit more clarity over what the future relationship might look like. Now of course a lot of what was said in the speech today was mainly confirming what had already been expected for some time now, basically that the UK would be leaving the single market.
But clearly Theresa May was trying to strike the tone of the UK being quite global, quite outward facing, and trying to strike still quite a close relationship with the EU. So although there’s been a lot of talk about a hard Brexit, I don’t think we’re going to be going towards the kind of ultra-hard and relying on WTO [World Trade Organisation] rules only and tariffs and stuff, we still want to have quite a close relationship with the European Union.
BDTV: Do you think May is being realistic with her expectations? Because while she does want to have free trade, not the single market but free trade access to Europe, she does want to control immigration into the UK. So there doesn’t seem to be too much of a quid pro quo here.
PH: Clearly she has accepted now that we need to leave the single market so you can’t be in the single market as a full participant. And that means not just no tariffs but also nontariff barriers as well and things like customs structure. If you’re inside a single market then there’s completely free trade. Now of course if we’re outside of the single market, yes we can have some control over immigration, yes we’ll be able to end the jurisdiction at the European Court of Justice as well and we may be able to strike a free-trade deal. But of course businesses will still face nontariff barriers, that’s to say that there will be customs checks, there will be additional paperwork and things like that, so … even if we do have a free-trade agreement it won’t be as open as is currently the case. That is the sort of price they are willing to pay in order to try and boost trade with non-EU countries such as the US, China or India going forward. Being outside of the single market, being outside of the customs union will allow us more freedom to try and grow trade with other economies.
Now perhaps it is reasonably optimistic to try and get all of these deals done in two years, but the concession is there will need to be some transitional agreements, and that they do realise that it’s going to be quite a lengthy process in order to transition to the future relationship.
BDTV: To what extent do you see the UK’s plans and ambitions hindering a positive and constructive relationship, a partnership, a friendship with a strong EU? Because already we’ve had the Czech secretary of foreign affairs come to the fore saying, where’s the give for all the take here?
PH: I think that the UK will still want, as I say, to strike a close relationship with the EU. We’ve got a two-year negotiation period ahead, it’s going to clearly be very challenging, there are going to have to be some concessions made on either side. This is a negotiated process. All Theresa May has really done today is lay out her broad roadmap of where we’re going.
Clearly there are going to have to be some concessions and I imagine over the next few months we’re going to see some more clarity over which things the government is going to be willing to budge on. But at the end of the day, as I say, we are going to be towards the softer end of the relationship. In other words we are going to strike a pretty close agreement with EU, and the EU leaders will want to have a pretty close arrangement with the UK too. It’s in both economies’ commercial interests to do so. So yes, I’m reasonably optimistic on that front.
BDTV: One of the other things to emerge today was she said it would be put to the vote in parliament. Practically what does this mean? Does this mean parliament could override some of the plans, all the plans, could parliament still halt the Brexit?
PH: No, this is one thing that perhaps people are being a little bit confused about. Parliament will get a vote at the end. But assuming that once Article 50 has been triggered it can’t be untriggered, then basically parliament will be voting on either accepting the deal; or rejecting the deal and then going back to WTO rules only, so having absolutely no deal. So it’s not the case that parliament will be voting on either accepting the deal or remaining in the EU. It’s going to be very unlikely that they do reject the deal, I think. So once Article 50 has been triggered, we will be leaving the EU in 2019. It’s just a case of whether we do so with an agreement or without.
BDTV: I picked up a comment from an article today saying that it would be a mistake that the confidence and the show of bravado that was displayed today means that Downing Street is ready to walk away from a bad exit deal, as many have taken the speech to imply. Do you agree?
PH: No, Downing Street said no deal is better than a bad deal. Downing Street is probably hoping that it won’t come to that stage and that they will get a deal that they are happy with. No, they probably would be willing to walk away if they don’t get the sort of deal that they want. Given Theresa May has been clearly emphasising the fact that we want to be a very much global, outward-facing economy, and striking free-trade deals with many other countries as well, if it was the case that the deal put on the table was too restrictive, that they would potentially walk away from….
