Cashless society ‘reduces inequality’

Copenhagen — Getting rid of much of the cash in circulation might be an effective way to reduce inequality.

The world’s poor stand to be among the "biggest beneficiaries" of the changes that would follow should cash become almost obsolete, according to Kenneth Rogoff, a Harvard economy professor and the author of The Curse of Cash.

Benefits include less crime and a reduction in the kind of off-the-book labour that hurts society’s weakest members.

But weaning societies off cash requires the right infrastructure, and here there is inspiration to be found in Scandinavia, a region that Rogoff says is at "the cutting edge" of the cashless experiment.

The Nordic nations all rank among the least corrupt and most transparent in the world. Cash accounts for less than 5% of the money in circulation, making them the least cash-reliant group of countries on the planet.

"If you do financial inclusion the way you’ve done it in Denmark, for example, where you give everyone free debit cards, it would help a lot of problems," Rogoff said last week, after speaking at a Skagen Funds conference. "I think the poor would be among the biggest beneficiaries," he said.

Rogoff, who has also worked as an adviser to the Swedish central bank, says he has picked up "a lot of nuances and ideas" on how near cashlessness works from visiting the Nordic countries. The region provided some of the inspiration for Rogoff’s ideas on how societies might function with hardly any paper money, he said.

Scandinavia’s efforts to rely less on cash have been gradual, and backed by a well-functioning digital economy.

The social effect of going cashless would also extend into other spheres such as immigration, Rogoff said.

Illegal labour immigration into the US and elsewhere is "a creature of cash" allowing large-scale employers to pay their workforce without the scrutiny of the authorities, he said.

Bloomberg