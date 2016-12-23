Clinton is a bad loser, and we knew Trump would win, says Putin

Moscow — President Vladimir Putin said Russia was the only country that expected Donald Trump to win the US presidential election, and accused Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton of being a bad loser.

Trump has his "finger on the pulse of the mood of society", Putin said at his annual press conference in Moscow on Friday.

"He went all the way, even though no one believed that he would win, apart from you and me," he said, to applause in the packed hall.

Democrats who had accused Russia of helping to rob Clinton of victory through a hacking campaign aimed at bolstering Trump were "looking for someone outside to blame", Putin said.

The Democratic Party had also been defeated in elections to the Senate and Congress, the Russian leader said, quipping: "Is that also our work, my work?"