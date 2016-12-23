World / Europe

Clinton is a bad loser, and we knew Trump would win, says Putin

23 December 2016 - 17:12 PM Agency Staff
Russian leader Vladimir Putin delivers a speech in Moscow in September. Picture: REUTERS//IVAN SEKRETAREV
Russian leader Vladimir Putin delivers a speech in Moscow in September. Picture: REUTERS//IVAN SEKRETAREV

Moscow — President Vladimir Putin said Russia was the only country that expected Donald Trump to win the US presidential election, and accused Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton of being a bad loser.

Trump has his "finger on the pulse of the mood of society", Putin said at his annual press conference in Moscow on Friday.

"He went all the way, even though no one believed that he would win, apart from you and me," he said, to applause in the packed hall.

Democrats who had accused Russia of helping to rob Clinton of victory through a hacking campaign aimed at bolstering Trump were "looking for someone outside to blame", Putin said.

The Democratic Party had also been defeated in elections to the Senate and Congress, the Russian leader said, quipping: "Is that also our work, my work?"

Trump calls for an increase in US nuclear arsenal

Spokesman however attempts to walk back the remark, saying that the president-elect intended to make a point entirely different from the plain ...
World
21 hours ago

EU renews sanctions against Russia, but this could be the last time

Sceptics fear that the EU’s decision to extend sanctions against Russia over strife-torn Ukraine may be the last as the West’s unity against its ...
World
4 days ago

Russia is looking to the prospect of improved ties with the incoming Trump administration to help end a period of international isolation that led to US and European sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Russian involvement in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The punitive measures, together with the collapse in oil prices, helped pushed Russia’s economy into its longest recession in two decades.

Trump has questioned US intelligence agency findings that Russia hacked the Democratic National Committee and Clinton’s campaign, as the allegations of Russian electronic intrusion continue to generate alarm among both Democrats and Republicans.

The Obama administration ordered a further review of the hacking this month.

Earlier this month, the Washington Post reported that a CIA official had told Congress that Russia’s goal was to help Trump win the election, not just to create confusion, a finding that not all intelligence agencies are prepared to make.

NBC News reported that intelligence officials (whom it did not identify) had concluded Putin was personally involved in decisions on the hacking and the release of purloined material.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the NBC report as "amusing rubbish that has no basis in fact".

Bloomberg

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
When it comes to government data, Trump’s ...
World / Americas
2.
Donald Trump tweet reignites the Boeing vs ...
World / Americas
3.
Passengers released from hijacked Libyan aircraft ...
World / Middle East
4.
Russia sends battalion of military police to ...
World / Americas

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.