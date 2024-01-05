Iran arrests suspects over bomb blasts

People attend the funeral ceremony of Faezeh Rahimi, one of the casualties of the Islamic State attack in Kerman, after Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, January 5, 2024. Picture: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA via REUTERS
Mourners on Friday wept over the coffins of victims of two deadly blasts in Iran, and the interior minister said a number of suspects had been arrested over the attacks claimed by Islamic State.
Crowds chanted “revenge, revenge” in state TV footage of the funerals in the city of Kerman, the scene of Wednesday’s explosions, the bloodiest such attacks in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Nearly 100 people were killed in the blasts at a memorial service for military commander general Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a US drone.
The explosions took place amid a tense mood in the region as Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza neared the three-month mark.
Interior minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV a number of suspects had been arrested.
“Our country’s capable intelligence agencies have found very good clues regarding elements involved in the terrorist explosions in Kerman and a section of those who had a role in this incident have been arrested,” he said without elaborating.
Deputy interior minister Majid Mirahmadi said: “Various individuals have been arrested in five cities in five provinces, who have supported this incident or been linked to it. Details will be announced in the next few hours”, the state news agency reported.
Islamic State said on Thursday two of its members had detonated explosive belts in the crowd that had gathered for Soleimani's memorial in the southeastern city.
“We will find you wherever you are,” Revolutionary Guards commander major-general Hossein Salami said at the funeral in Kerman’s Imam Ali religious centre.
President Ebrahim Raisi said in a televised address. “Our forces will decide on the place and time to take action”.
In 2022, Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a Shiite shrine in Iran that killed 15 people, while earlier attacks claimed by Islamic State include twin bombings in 2017 that targeted Iran’s parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Iran arrests suspects over bomb blasts
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the blasts, which killed nearly 100 people
Mourners on Friday wept over the coffins of victims of two deadly blasts in Iran, and the interior minister said a number of suspects had been arrested over the attacks claimed by Islamic State.
Crowds chanted “revenge, revenge” in state TV footage of the funerals in the city of Kerman, the scene of Wednesday’s explosions, the bloodiest such attacks in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Nearly 100 people were killed in the blasts at a memorial service for military commander general Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a US drone.
The explosions took place amid a tense mood in the region as Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza neared the three-month mark.
Interior minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV a number of suspects had been arrested.
“Our country’s capable intelligence agencies have found very good clues regarding elements involved in the terrorist explosions in Kerman and a section of those who had a role in this incident have been arrested,” he said without elaborating.
Deputy interior minister Majid Mirahmadi said: “Various individuals have been arrested in five cities in five provinces, who have supported this incident or been linked to it. Details will be announced in the next few hours”, the state news agency reported.
Islamic State said on Thursday two of its members had detonated explosive belts in the crowd that had gathered for Soleimani's memorial in the southeastern city.
“We will find you wherever you are,” Revolutionary Guards commander major-general Hossein Salami said at the funeral in Kerman’s Imam Ali religious centre.
President Ebrahim Raisi said in a televised address. “Our forces will decide on the place and time to take action”.
In 2022, Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a Shiite shrine in Iran that killed 15 people, while earlier attacks claimed by Islamic State include twin bombings in 2017 that targeted Iran’s parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Reuters
Four Iran-backed militia fighters killed in Baghdad drone strike
Top leaders vow revenge after biggest attack since 1979 birth of Iran
Islamic State claims responsibility for Iran’s deadliest attack, Tehran vows revenge
Blasts at Iranian Guards ceremony kill more than 100
EXPLAINER: The Yemen Houthis attacking Red Sea ships
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Four Iran-backed militia fighters killed in Baghdad drone strike
Top leaders vow revenge after biggest attack since 1979 birth of Iran
Iran’s oil trade with China stalls as Tehran demands higher prices
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.