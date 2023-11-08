Woman dies in Bangladesh protest for better pay, police say

Security forces remain vigilant in front of the garment factories, following clashes between garment industry workers and police over pay, at the Ashulia area, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, on November 8 2023. Picture: MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/REUTERS
Dhaka — One woman was killed as police in Bangladesh used teargas and rubber bullets and protesters threw stones, as a demonstration by garment workers for more pay turned violent on Wednesday.
The latest death was the third since protests erupted in the past week. On Tuesday, the government said that the minimum wage would rise by 56.25% to 12,500 taka ($114) a month from December 1, the first increase in five years, but the workers are demanding almost twice the amount offered.
Police said they used teargas and rubber bullets to break up protests by hundreds of workers who took to the streets in the garment hub of Gazipur, on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka.
“The workers blocked roads and vandalised several vehicles. We had to use teargas, rubber bullets and sound grenades to disperse the unruly workers, who were throwing brick chips at us,” local police officer Ashraf Uddin said.
The worker was injured in the clash and died on the way to hospital, the police officer added without providing further details.
The area remained tense and there was heavy police presence, witnesses said.
Low wages have helped Bangladesh build its garment industry, with about 4,000 factories employing 4-million workers, supplying brands such as H&M and GAP. Ready-made garments are a mainstay of the economy, accounting for almost 16% of GDP.
Siddiqur Rahman, the owners’ representative on the wage panel, urged workers to return to work and said that continuing unrest could threaten livelihoods.
“In the greater interest of the sector, we agreed to the rise. Everyone must refrain from such anarchy. Otherwise, they will pay for it. If factories are closed, how will you earn?” Rahman said.
One protester was unmoved: “We will continue protesting until we realise our demand.”
The protests have coincided with violent antigovernment demonstrations demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and calling for a free and fair vote under a caretaker government.
